Brijlaxmi Lease Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore, up 395.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.45 crore in September 2022 up 395.05% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 96.3% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 up 2700% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Brijlaxmi Lease EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.

Brijlaxmi Lease shares closed at 4.62 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 141.88% returns over the last 6 months and 87.04% over the last 12 months.