Brijlaxmi Lease Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, up 87.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in March 2023 up 87.75% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2023 up 2241.86% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 up 237.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

Brijlaxmi Lease EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

Brijlaxmi Lease shares closed at 4.04 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.88% returns over the last 6 months and 136.26% over the last 12 months.