Brijlaxmi Lease Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore, up 350.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.39 crore in March 2022 up 350.34% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 132.09% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 up 900% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Brijlaxmi Lease EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2021.

Brijlaxmi Lease shares closed at 1.56 on June 02, 2022 (BSE)