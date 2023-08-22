Brijlaxmi Lease Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, up 74.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in June 2023 up 74.93% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 up 142.47% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2023 up 76.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

Brijlaxmi Lease EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

Brijlaxmi Lease shares closed at 4.71 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.05% returns over the last 6 months and 111.21% over the last 12 months.