Brijlaxmi Lease Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 339.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in June 2022 up 339.93% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 758.46% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022 up 2900% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Brijlaxmi Lease EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

Brijlaxmi Lease shares closed at 2.33 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.79% returns over the last 6 months and 28.73% over the last 12 months.