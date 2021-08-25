Brijlaxmi Lease Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 13.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2021 down 13.17% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 143.92% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

Brijlaxmi Lease EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

Brijlaxmi Lease shares closed at 1.76 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 17.33% returns over the last 6 months and 175.00% over the last 12 months.