Brijlaxmi Lease Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 3.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in June 2019 down 3.63% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019 down 350% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2018.

Brijlaxmi Lease shares closed at 0.97 on August 02, 2019 (BSE)