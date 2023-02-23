Brijlaxmi Lease Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore, up 985.98% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.28 0.45 0.21 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.28 0.45 0.21 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.07 0.07 0.04 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.22 0.10 0.09 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 0.28 0.08 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 0.28 0.08 Interest 0.35 0.28 0.10 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.37 0.01 -0.02 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.37 0.01 -0.02 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.37 0.01 -0.02 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.37 0.01 -0.02 Equity Share Capital 5.65 5.65 5.65 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.65 0.01 -0.03 Diluted EPS -0.65 0.01 -0.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.65 0.01 -0.03 Diluted EPS -0.65 0.01 -0.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited