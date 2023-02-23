 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Brijlaxmi Lease Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore, up 985.98% Y-o-Y

Feb 23, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore in December 2022 up 985.98% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 1824.21% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 112.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021. Brijlaxmi Lease shares closed at 4.35 on February 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 69.92% returns over the last 6 months and 41.23% over the last 12 months.
Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2.280.450.21
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.280.450.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.070.070.04
Depreciation0.000.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.220.100.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.280.08
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.280.08
Interest0.350.280.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.370.01-0.02
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.370.01-0.02
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.370.01-0.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.370.01-0.02
Equity Share Capital5.655.655.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.650.01-0.03
Diluted EPS-0.650.01-0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.650.01-0.03
Diluted EPS-0.650.01-0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 23, 2023 10:00 am