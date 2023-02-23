English
    Brijlaxmi Lease Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore, up 985.98% Y-o-Y

    February 23, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore in December 2022 up 985.98% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 1824.21% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 112.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.Brijlaxmi Lease shares closed at 4.35 on February 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 69.92% returns over the last 6 months and 41.23% over the last 12 months.
    Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.280.450.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.280.450.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.070.04
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.220.100.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.280.08
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.280.08
    Interest0.350.280.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.370.01-0.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.370.01-0.02
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.370.01-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.370.01-0.02
    Equity Share Capital5.655.655.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.650.01-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.650.01-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.650.01-0.03
    Diluted EPS-0.650.01-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

