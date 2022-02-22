Brijlaxmi Lease Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 117.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in December 2021 up 117.76% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 225.83% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021 up 300% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

Brijlaxmi Lease shares closed at 2.94 on February 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 50.77% returns over the last 6 months and 113.04% over the last 12 months.