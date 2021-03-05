Brijlaxmi Lease Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 23.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2020 up 23.15% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 519.44% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Brijlaxmi Lease EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

Brijlaxmi Lease shares closed at 1.90 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 160.27% returns over the last 6 months and 156.76% over the last 12 months.