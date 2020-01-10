Brijlaxmi Lease Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 54.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2019 down 54.85% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019 down 105.02% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019 down 100% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018.

Brijlaxmi Lease shares closed at 0.76 on January 07, 2020 (BSE)