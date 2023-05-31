Brightcom Group Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.80 crore, up 13.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.80 crore in March 2023 up 13.62% from Rs. 94.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.25 crore in March 2023 up 3040.61% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.36 crore in March 2023 up 835.29% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022.

Brightcom Group EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2022.

Brightcom Group shares closed at 17.85 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -50.28% returns over the last 6 months and -73.58% over the last 12 months.