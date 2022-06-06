 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Brightcom Group Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.00 crore, up 12.13% Y-o-Y

Jun 06, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brightcom Group are:

Net Sales at Rs 94.00 crore in March 2022 up 12.13% from Rs. 83.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022 down 98.2% from Rs. 7.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022 down 87.57% from Rs. 5.47 crore in March 2021.

Brightcom Group EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2021.

Brightcom Group shares closed at 55.10 on June 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.12% returns over the last 6 months and 1,095.23% over the last 12 months.

Brightcom Group
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 94.00 93.92 83.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 94.00 93.92 83.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 69.70 75.58 77.51
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.88 9.34 9.80
Depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.39 8.39 10.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.98 0.56 -13.57
Other Income -1.36 -0.04 18.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.63 0.52 5.42
Interest 0.11 0.10 -4.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.51 0.42 10.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.51 0.42 10.27
Tax 0.38 0.16 2.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.14 0.26 7.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.14 0.26 7.53
Equity Share Capital 403.58 208.33 101.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.15
Diluted EPS -- -- 0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.15
Diluted EPS -- -- 0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 6, 2022 03:11 pm
