Brightcom Group Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.00 crore, up 12.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.00 crore in March 2022 up 12.13% from Rs. 83.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022 down 98.2% from Rs. 7.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022 down 87.57% from Rs. 5.47 crore in March 2021.

Brightcom Group EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2021.

Brightcom Group shares closed at 55.10 on June 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.12% returns over the last 6 months and 1,095.23% over the last 12 months.