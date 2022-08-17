Brightcom Group Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.50 crore, up 7.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.50 crore in June 2022 up 7.33% from Rs. 88.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2022 down 50.23% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2022 down 62.11% from Rs. 2.56 crore in June 2021.

Brightcom Group EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2021.

Brightcom Group shares closed at 38.30 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -55.09% returns over the last 6 months and 103.83% over the last 12 months.