Brightcom Group Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.57 crore, up 26.24% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brightcom Group are:

Net Sales at Rs 118.57 crore in December 2022 up 26.24% from Rs. 93.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.94 crore in December 2022 up 1399.85% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.10 crore in December 2022 up 970.18% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

Brightcom Group
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 118.57 113.04 93.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 118.57 113.04 93.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 92.51 -- 75.58
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.45 11.52 9.34
Depreciation 0.02 0.01 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.26 97.61 8.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.33 3.91 0.56
Other Income 3.75 -2.67 -0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.08 1.23 0.52
Interest 0.11 0.10 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.97 1.13 0.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.97 1.13 0.42
Tax 2.03 0.53 0.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.94 0.60 0.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.94 0.60 0.26
Equity Share Capital 403.70 403.58 208.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 0.00 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.02 -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.02 0.00 0.00
Diluted EPS 0.02 -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
