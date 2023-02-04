Brightcom Group Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.57 crore, up 26.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.57 crore in December 2022 up 26.24% from Rs. 93.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.94 crore in December 2022 up 1399.85% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.10 crore in December 2022 up 970.18% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

Brightcom Group EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

