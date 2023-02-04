English
    Brightcom Group Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.57 crore, up 26.24% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brightcom Group are:

    Net Sales at Rs 118.57 crore in December 2022 up 26.24% from Rs. 93.92 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.94 crore in December 2022 up 1399.85% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.10 crore in December 2022 up 970.18% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021.

    Brightcom Group
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations118.57113.0493.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations118.57113.0493.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials92.51--75.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.4511.529.34
    Depreciation0.020.010.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.2697.618.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.333.910.56
    Other Income3.75-2.67-0.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.081.230.52
    Interest0.110.100.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.971.130.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.971.130.42
    Tax2.030.530.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.940.600.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.940.600.26
    Equity Share Capital403.70403.58208.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.000.00
    Diluted EPS0.02----
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.020.000.00
    Diluted EPS0.02----
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited