Brightcom Group Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 93.92 crore, up 12.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.92 crore in December 2021 up 12.42% from Rs. 83.54 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021 up 749.84% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2021 down 75.32% from Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2020.

Brightcom Group EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2020.

Brightcom Group shares closed at 164.15 on January 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 305.91% returns over the last 6 months and 2,789.96% over the last 12 months.