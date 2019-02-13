Brightcom Group Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 111.05 crore, down 1.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.05 crore in December 2018 down 1.72% from Rs. 112.99 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.31 crore in December 2018 up 254% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.18 crore in December 2018 up 234.05% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2017.

Brightcom Group EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2017.

Brightcom Group shares closed at 2.85 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.63% returns over the last 6 months and -52.50% over the last 12 months.