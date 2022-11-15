 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Brightcom Group Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,683.07 crore, up 52.48% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brightcom Group are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,683.07 crore in September 2022 up 52.48% from Rs. 1,103.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 320.68 crore in September 2022 up 51.16% from Rs. 212.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 507.03 crore in September 2022 up 45.07% from Rs. 349.50 crore in September 2021.

Brightcom Group EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.04 in September 2021.

Brightcom Group shares closed at 38.90 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -39.55% returns over the last 6 months and -31.17% over the last 12 months.

Brightcom Group
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,683.07 1,480.61 1,103.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,683.07 1,480.61 1,103.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 841.45 622.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 89.36 80.96 65.43
Depreciation 62.23 65.86 59.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,084.03 102.43 65.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 447.44 389.90 289.59
Other Income -2.64 -3.14 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 444.80 386.75 289.67
Interest 0.10 0.10 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 444.70 386.65 289.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 444.70 386.65 289.61
Tax 124.02 109.41 77.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 320.68 277.24 212.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 320.68 277.24 212.15
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 320.68 277.24 212.15
Equity Share Capital 403.58 403.58 208.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.59 1.37 2.04
Diluted EPS 1.59 1.37 2.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.59 1.37 2.04
Diluted EPS 1.59 1.37 2.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Brightcom Group #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 15, 2022 10:00 am