Brightcom Group Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,683.07 crore, up 52.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,683.07 crore in September 2022 up 52.48% from Rs. 1,103.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 320.68 crore in September 2022 up 51.16% from Rs. 212.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 507.03 crore in September 2022 up 45.07% from Rs. 349.50 crore in September 2021.

Brightcom Group EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.04 in September 2021.

Brightcom Group shares closed at 38.90 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -39.55% returns over the last 6 months and -31.17% over the last 12 months.