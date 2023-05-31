English
    Brightcom Group Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,367.92 crore, up 10.28% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brightcom Group are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,367.92 crore in March 2023 up 10.28% from Rs. 1,240.43 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 229.15 crore in March 2023 up 2.73% from Rs. 223.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 391.94 crore in March 2023 up 2.52% from Rs. 382.31 crore in March 2022.

    Brightcom Group EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.11 in March 2022.

    Brightcom Group shares closed at 17.85 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -50.28% returns over the last 6 months and -73.58% over the last 12 months.

    Brightcom Group
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,367.922,865.171,240.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,367.922,865.171,240.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials766.401,748.27710.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost103.62126.1954.02
    Depreciation69.2368.2265.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses106.54174.9892.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax322.14747.52317.95
    Other Income0.58-1.25-1.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax322.72746.26316.62
    Interest0.100.110.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax322.62746.16316.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax322.62746.16316.51
    Tax93.47202.2393.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities229.15543.93223.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period229.15543.93223.06
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates229.15543.93223.06
    Equity Share Capital403.70403.70403.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.142.691.11
    Diluted EPS1.142.691.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.142.691.11
    Diluted EPS1.142.691.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 12:26 pm