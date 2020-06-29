Brightcom Group Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 628.25 crore, up 11.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 628.25 crore in March 2020 up 11.21% from Rs. 564.94 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.65 crore in March 2020 up 0.12% from Rs. 107.52 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 205.77 crore in March 2020 up 21.53% from Rs. 169.31 crore in March 2019.

Brightcom Group EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.26 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.26 in March 2019.

Brightcom Group shares closed at 9.88 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 49.02% returns over the last 6 months and 107.56% over the last 12 months.