Bright Brothers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.33 crore, down 15.46% Y-o-Y
November 11, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bright Brothers are:
Net Sales at Rs 52.33 crore in September 2022 down 15.46% from Rs. 61.89 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2022 down 103.22% from Rs. 30.27 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2022 down 75.8% from Rs. 4.05 crore in September 2021.
Bright Brothers shares closed at 165.65 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.45% returns over the last 6 months and -1.63% over the last 12 months.
|Bright Brothers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|52.33
|64.54
|61.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|52.33
|64.54
|61.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|38.25
|45.49
|43.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.98
|0.65
|0.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.71
|0.03
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.22
|5.23
|4.98
|Depreciation
|1.41
|1.44
|1.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.24
|10.24
|9.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.05
|1.45
|1.91
|Other Income
|0.62
|0.13
|0.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.43
|1.59
|2.52
|Interest
|0.85
|1.27
|1.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.28
|0.31
|1.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|35.07
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.28
|0.31
|36.54
|Tax
|-0.31
|-0.01
|6.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.97
|0.32
|30.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.97
|0.32
|30.27
|Equity Share Capital
|5.68
|5.68
|5.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.71
|0.56
|53.33
|Diluted EPS
|-1.71
|0.56
|53.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.71
|0.56
|53.33
|Diluted EPS
|-1.71
|0.56
|53.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited