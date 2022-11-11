Bright Brothers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.33 crore, down 15.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.33 crore in September 2022 down 15.46% from Rs. 61.89 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2022 down 103.22% from Rs. 30.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2022 down 75.8% from Rs. 4.05 crore in September 2021.

Bright Brothers shares closed at 165.65 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.45% returns over the last 6 months and -1.63% over the last 12 months.