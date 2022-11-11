English
    Bright Brothers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.33 crore, down 15.46% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bright Brothers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.33 crore in September 2022 down 15.46% from Rs. 61.89 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2022 down 103.22% from Rs. 30.27 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2022 down 75.8% from Rs. 4.05 crore in September 2021.

    Bright Brothers shares closed at 165.65 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.45% returns over the last 6 months and -1.63% over the last 12 months.

    Bright Brothers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.3364.5461.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.3364.5461.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.2545.4943.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.980.650.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.710.030.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.225.234.98
    Depreciation1.411.441.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.2410.249.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.051.451.91
    Other Income0.620.130.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.431.592.52
    Interest0.851.271.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.280.311.47
    Exceptional Items----35.07
    P/L Before Tax-1.280.3136.54
    Tax-0.31-0.016.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.970.3230.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.970.3230.27
    Equity Share Capital5.685.685.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.710.5653.33
    Diluted EPS-1.710.5653.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.710.5653.33
    Diluted EPS-1.710.5653.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

