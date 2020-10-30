172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|bright-brothers-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-49-60-crore-down-16-94-y-o-y-6041901.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 05:00 PM IST

Bright Brothers Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 49.60 crore, down 16.94% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bright Brothers are:

Net Sales at Rs 49.60 crore in September 2020 down 16.94% from Rs. 59.72 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.97 crore in September 2020 up 17.15% from Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.98 crore in September 2020 up 10.67% from Rs. 4.50 crore in September 2019.

Bright Brothers EPS has increased to Rs. 3.48 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.97 in September 2019.

Bright Brothers shares closed at 57.45 on October 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 1.06% returns over the last 6 months and -17.16% over the last 12 months.

Bright Brothers
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations49.6016.6459.72
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations49.6016.6459.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials32.7210.9239.06
Purchase of Traded Goods0.340.070.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.430.020.83
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.072.694.96
Depreciation1.331.501.38
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses8.303.309.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.27-1.873.16
Other Income0.380.42-0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.65-1.453.12
Interest1.040.661.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.62-2.111.70
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.62-2.111.70
Tax0.64-0.330.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.97-1.781.69
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.97-1.781.69
Equity Share Capital5.685.685.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.48-3.132.97
Diluted EPS3.48-3.132.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.48-3.132.97
Diluted EPS3.48-3.132.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 30, 2020 04:55 pm

tags #Bright Brothers #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results

