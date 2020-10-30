Bright Brothers Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 49.60 crore, down 16.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.60 crore in September 2020 down 16.94% from Rs. 59.72 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.97 crore in September 2020 up 17.15% from Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.98 crore in September 2020 up 10.67% from Rs. 4.50 crore in September 2019.

Bright Brothers EPS has increased to Rs. 3.48 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.97 in September 2019.

Bright Brothers shares closed at 57.45 on October 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 1.06% returns over the last 6 months and -17.16% over the last 12 months.