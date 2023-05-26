English
    Bright Brothers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.27 crore, down 23.42% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bright Brothers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.27 crore in March 2023 down 23.42% from Rs. 61.73 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2023 down 233.95% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2023 down 115.79% from Rs. 3.61 crore in March 2022.

    Bright Brothers shares closed at 152.20 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.76% returns over the last 6 months and 8.71% over the last 12 months.

    Bright Brothers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.2742.6061.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.2742.6061.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.8328.2743.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.570.460.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.082.02-1.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.275.825.47
    Depreciation1.561.391.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.826.7510.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.86-2.101.55
    Other Income0.730.340.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.13-1.771.91
    Interest0.730.931.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.86-2.700.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.86-2.700.78
    Tax-2.12-0.670.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.74-2.030.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.74-2.030.55
    Equity Share Capital5.685.685.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.30-3.570.97
    Diluted EPS-1.30-3.570.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.30-3.570.97
    Diluted EPS-1.30-3.570.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 09:38 am