Bright Brothers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.27 crore, down 23.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.27 crore in March 2023 down 23.42% from Rs. 61.73 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2023 down 233.95% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2023 down 115.79% from Rs. 3.61 crore in March 2022.

Bright Brothers shares closed at 152.20 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.76% returns over the last 6 months and 8.71% over the last 12 months.