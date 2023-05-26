Bright Brothers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.27 crore, down 23.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bright Brothers are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.27 crore in March 2023 down 23.42% from Rs. 61.73 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2023 down 233.95% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2023 down 115.79% from Rs. 3.61 crore in March 2022.
Bright Brothers shares closed at 152.20 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.76% returns over the last 6 months and 8.71% over the last 12 months.
|Bright Brothers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.27
|42.60
|61.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.27
|42.60
|61.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|30.83
|28.27
|43.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.57
|0.46
|0.72
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.08
|2.02
|-1.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.27
|5.82
|5.47
|Depreciation
|1.56
|1.39
|1.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.82
|6.75
|10.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.86
|-2.10
|1.55
|Other Income
|0.73
|0.34
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.13
|-1.77
|1.91
|Interest
|0.73
|0.93
|1.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.86
|-2.70
|0.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.86
|-2.70
|0.78
|Tax
|-2.12
|-0.67
|0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.74
|-2.03
|0.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.74
|-2.03
|0.55
|Equity Share Capital
|5.68
|5.68
|5.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.30
|-3.57
|0.97
|Diluted EPS
|-1.30
|-3.57
|0.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.30
|-3.57
|0.97
|Diluted EPS
|-1.30
|-3.57
|0.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited