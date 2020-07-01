Bright Brothers Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 45.78 crore, down 14.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.78 crore in March 2020 down 14.7% from Rs. 53.67 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2020 down 192.48% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.82 crore in March 2020 down 31.72% from Rs. 4.13 crore in March 2019.

Bright Brothers shares closed at 55.60 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -24.46% returns over the last 6 months and -15.76% over the last 12 months.