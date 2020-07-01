Bright Brothers Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 45.78 crore, down 14.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bright Brothers are:
Net Sales at Rs 45.78 crore in March 2020 down 14.7% from Rs. 53.67 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2020 down 192.48% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.82 crore in March 2020 down 31.72% from Rs. 4.13 crore in March 2019.
Bright Brothers shares closed at 55.60 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -24.46% returns over the last 6 months and -15.76% over the last 12 months.
|Bright Brothers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|45.78
|50.96
|53.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|45.78
|50.96
|53.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|29.75
|33.35
|36.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.42
|0.47
|0.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.56
|-0.44
|-0.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.77
|4.97
|4.11
|Depreciation
|1.50
|1.49
|1.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.32
|9.07
|9.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.46
|2.06
|2.52
|Other Income
|-0.14
|0.21
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.32
|2.27
|2.66
|Interest
|1.16
|1.37
|1.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.16
|0.90
|1.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.16
|0.90
|1.15
|Tax
|1.14
|-0.03
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.97
|0.93
|1.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.97
|0.93
|1.05
|Equity Share Capital
|5.68
|5.68
|5.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.71
|1.64
|1.85
|Diluted EPS
|-1.71
|1.64
|1.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.71
|1.64
|1.85
|Diluted EPS
|-1.71
|1.64
|1.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:22 am