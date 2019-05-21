Bright Brothers Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 53.67 crore, down 4.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.67 crore in March 2019 down 4.14% from Rs. 55.99 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2019 up 178.42% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.13 crore in March 2019 up 31.53% from Rs. 3.14 crore in March 2018.

Bright Brothers EPS has increased to Rs. 1.85 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.67 in March 2018.

Bright Brothers shares closed at 64.65 on May 20, 2019 (BSE) and has given -27.52% returns over the last 6 months and -32.66% over the last 12 months.