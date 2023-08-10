Bright Brothers Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.40 crore, up 1.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.40 crore in June 2023 up 1.34% from Rs. 64.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2023 down 310.29% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2023 down 5.94% from Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2022.

Bright Brothers shares closed at 178.75 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.33% returns over the last 6 months and 14.58% over the last 12 months.