    Bright Brothers Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.40 crore, up 1.34% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bright Brothers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.40 crore in June 2023 up 1.34% from Rs. 64.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2023 down 310.29% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2023 down 5.94% from Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2022.

    Bright Brothers shares closed at 178.75 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.33% returns over the last 6 months and 14.58% over the last 12 months.

    Bright Brothers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.4047.2764.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.4047.2764.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials45.7130.8345.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.660.570.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.881.080.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.195.275.23
    Depreciation2.021.561.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.5410.8210.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.18-2.861.45
    Other Income0.650.730.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.83-2.131.59
    Interest1.500.731.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.67-2.860.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.67-2.860.31
    Tax---2.12-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.67-0.740.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.67-0.740.32
    Equity Share Capital5.685.685.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.19-1.300.56
    Diluted EPS-1.19-1.300.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.19-1.300.56
    Diluted EPS-1.19-1.300.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:44 pm

