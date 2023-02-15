 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bright Brothers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.60 crore, down 23.84% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bright Brothers are:

Net Sales at Rs 42.60 crore in December 2022 down 23.84% from Rs. 55.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2022 down 366.08% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 down 111.11% from Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2021.

Bright Brothers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 42.60 52.33 55.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 42.60 52.33 55.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 28.27 38.25 38.55
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.46 0.98 0.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.02 -1.71 -0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.82 6.22 4.81
Depreciation 1.39 1.41 1.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.75 8.24 8.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.10 -1.05 1.64
Other Income 0.34 0.62 0.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.77 -0.43 1.90
Interest 0.93 0.85 1.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.70 -1.28 0.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.70 -1.28 0.87
Tax -0.67 -0.31 0.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.03 -0.97 0.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.03 -0.97 0.76
Equity Share Capital 5.68 5.68 5.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.57 -1.71 1.34
Diluted EPS -3.57 -1.71 1.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.57 -1.71 1.34
Diluted EPS -3.57 -1.71 1.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited