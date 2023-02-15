Bright Brothers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.60 crore, down 23.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bright Brothers are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.60 crore in December 2022 down 23.84% from Rs. 55.93 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2022 down 366.08% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 down 111.11% from Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2021.
Bright Brothers shares closed at 150.00 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and -6.48% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bright Brothers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.60
|52.33
|55.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.60
|52.33
|55.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.27
|38.25
|38.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.46
|0.98
|0.75
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.02
|-1.71
|-0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.82
|6.22
|4.81
|Depreciation
|1.39
|1.41
|1.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.75
|8.24
|8.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.10
|-1.05
|1.64
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.62
|0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.77
|-0.43
|1.90
|Interest
|0.93
|0.85
|1.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.70
|-1.28
|0.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.70
|-1.28
|0.87
|Tax
|-0.67
|-0.31
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.03
|-0.97
|0.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.03
|-0.97
|0.76
|Equity Share Capital
|5.68
|5.68
|5.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.57
|-1.71
|1.34
|Diluted EPS
|-3.57
|-1.71
|1.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.57
|-1.71
|1.34
|Diluted EPS
|-3.57
|-1.71
|1.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited