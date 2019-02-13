Bright Brothers Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 55.13 crore, up 17.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.13 crore in December 2018 up 17.07% from Rs. 47.09 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2018 up 85.69% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2018 up 21.03% from Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2017.

Bright Brothers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2017.

Bright Brothers shares closed at 77.45 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -7.47% returns over the last 6 months and -25.53% over the last 12 months.