Brigade Enterprises Q4 PAT seen up 153.9% YoY to Rs. 45.9 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Real Estate sector. The brokerage house expects Brigade Enterprises to report net profit at Rs. 45.9 crore up 153.9% year-on-year (down 6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 59.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 692.3 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 36.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 184.3 crore.

