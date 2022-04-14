 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Brigade Enterprises Q4 PAT seen up 115.2% YoY to Rs. 85.2 cr: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Apr 14, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 22.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 970 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Real Estate & Infrastructure sector. The brokerage house expects Brigade Enterprises to report net profit at Rs. 85.2 crore up 115.2% year-on-year (up 8.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 22.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 970 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 48.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 280 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Brigade Enterprises #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #ICICI Direct #Real Estate &amp; Infrastructure #Result Poll
first published: Apr 14, 2022 10:55 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.