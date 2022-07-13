 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Brigade Enterprises Q1 PAT seen to Rs. 40 cr: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Jul 13, 2022 / 03:11 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 148.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 951 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Real Estate & Building Material sector. The brokerage house expects Brigade Enterprises to report net profit at Rs. 40 crore (up 23.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 148.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 951 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 97.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 220 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ICICI_Infra & Real Estate

Broker Research
TAGS: #Brigade Enterprises #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Estate &amp; Building Material #ICICI Direct #Result Poll
first published: Jul 13, 2022 03:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.