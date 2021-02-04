MARKET NEWS

Brigade Enterprises posts Rs 16 crore loss in December quarter

Total income rose to Rs 653.65 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 568.63 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, according to a regulatory filing.

PTI
February 04, 2021 / 08:10 PM IST
 
 
Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 16.12 crore for the quarter ended December. Its net profit stood at Rs 49.33 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 653.65 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 568.63 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, according to a regulatory filing. The company recorded its highest ever sales bookings of 1.53 million sq ft with a total value of Rs 923 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal.

"We witnessed resilience across all verticals of our business during the quarter, with the residential segment taking the lead. The comeback in the residential sector has been sharply driven by the current favourable environment for consumers to buy a home. "Our total collections for the quarter stood at Rs 682 crore," Brigade CMD M R Jaishankar said.

Brigade Enterprises is a leading real estate developer in South India. It has presence in the cities of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi with development across residential, office, retail, hospitality and education sectors.
PTI
TAGS: #Brigade Enterprises #Business #Results
first published: Feb 4, 2021 08:12 pm

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

