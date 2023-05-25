English
    Brigade Ent Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 485.31 crore, down 28.26% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brigade Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 485.31 crore in March 2023 down 28.26% from Rs. 676.46 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.31 crore in March 2023 up 30.26% from Rs. 83.92 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.80 crore in March 2023 down 1.64% from Rs. 182.80 crore in March 2022.

    Brigade Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 4.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.64 in March 2022.

    Brigade Ent shares closed at 537.55 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.40% returns over the last 6 months and 20.62% over the last 12 months.

    Brigade Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations485.31513.87676.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations485.31513.87676.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.054.715.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-721.3645.40-265.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.5537.7842.54
    Depreciation21.4020.4319.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,069.36319.42753.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.3186.13120.60
    Other Income89.0944.0642.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax158.40130.19162.87
    Interest34.1134.8933.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax124.2995.30129.34
    Exceptional Items6.00----
    P/L Before Tax130.2995.30129.34
    Tax20.9825.3245.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities109.3169.9883.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period109.3169.9883.92
    Equity Share Capital230.73230.66230.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.743.033.64
    Diluted EPS4.733.023.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.743.033.64
    Diluted EPS4.733.023.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:22 am