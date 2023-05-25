Brigade Ent Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 485.31 crore, down 28.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 485.31 crore in March 2023 down 28.26% from Rs. 676.46 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.31 crore in March 2023 up 30.26% from Rs. 83.92 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.80 crore in March 2023 down 1.64% from Rs. 182.80 crore in March 2022.

Brigade Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 4.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.64 in March 2022.

Brigade Ent shares closed at 537.55 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.40% returns over the last 6 months and 20.62% over the last 12 months.