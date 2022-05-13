 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Brigade Ent Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 676.46 crore, up 10.27% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brigade Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 676.46 crore in March 2022 up 10.27% from Rs. 613.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.92 crore in March 2022 down 14.91% from Rs. 98.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 182.80 crore in March 2022 down 6.57% from Rs. 195.66 crore in March 2021.

Brigade Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.69 in March 2021.

Brigade Ent shares closed at 394.85 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.41% returns over the last 6 months and 57.91% over the last 12 months.

Brigade Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 676.46 679.80 613.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 676.46 679.80 613.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.73 6.96 10.50
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -265.61 214.43 -32.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.54 32.53 27.90
Depreciation 19.93 22.14 22.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 753.27 241.37 443.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 120.60 162.37 141.66
Other Income 42.27 34.02 31.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 162.87 196.39 172.96
Interest 33.53 33.55 45.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 129.34 162.84 127.56
Exceptional Items -- -- -13.50
P/L Before Tax 129.34 162.84 114.06
Tax 45.42 42.69 15.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 83.92 120.15 98.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 83.92 120.15 98.63
Equity Share Capital 230.26 230.10 210.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.64 5.22 4.69
Diluted EPS 3.63 5.21 4.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.64 5.22 4.69
Diluted EPS 3.63 5.21 4.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 13, 2022 11:48 am
