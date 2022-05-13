Brigade Ent Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 676.46 crore, up 10.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 676.46 crore in March 2022 up 10.27% from Rs. 613.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.92 crore in March 2022 down 14.91% from Rs. 98.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 182.80 crore in March 2022 down 6.57% from Rs. 195.66 crore in March 2021.

Brigade Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.69 in March 2021.

Brigade Ent shares closed at 394.85 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.41% returns over the last 6 months and 57.91% over the last 12 months.