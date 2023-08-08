Brigade Ent Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 315.79 crore, down 49.42% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 315.79 485.31 624.33 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 315.79 485.31 624.33 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 7.74 5.05 5.48 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -81.58 -721.36 157.08 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 40.10 41.55 36.00 Depreciation 17.56 21.40 18.58 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 290.49 1,069.36 288.13 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.48 69.31 119.06 Other Income 42.97 89.09 36.99 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.45 158.40 156.05 Interest 31.86 34.11 32.24 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 52.59 124.29 123.81 Exceptional Items -- 6.00 29.90 P/L Before Tax 52.59 130.29 153.71 Tax 14.01 20.98 39.29 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.58 109.31 114.42 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.58 109.31 114.42 Equity Share Capital 230.79 230.73 230.42 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.67 4.74 4.97 Diluted EPS 1.66 4.73 4.96 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.67 4.74 4.97 Diluted EPS 1.66 4.73 4.96 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited