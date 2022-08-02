 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Brigade Ent Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 624.33 crore, up 160.53% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brigade Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 624.33 crore in June 2022 up 160.53% from Rs. 239.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.42 crore in June 2022 up 403.39% from Rs. 22.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.63 crore in June 2022 up 93.67% from Rs. 90.17 crore in June 2021.

Brigade Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 4.97 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.07 in June 2021.

Brigade Ent shares closed at 485.15 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.01% returns over the last 6 months and 45.15% over the last 12 months.

Brigade Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 624.33 676.46 239.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 624.33 676.46 239.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.48 5.73 6.36
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 157.08 -265.61 -2.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 36.00 42.54 25.16
Depreciation 18.58 19.93 19.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 288.13 753.27 147.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 119.06 120.60 42.90
Other Income 36.99 42.27 27.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 156.05 162.87 70.29
Interest 32.24 33.53 39.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 123.81 129.34 30.94
Exceptional Items 29.90 -- --
P/L Before Tax 153.71 129.34 30.94
Tax 39.29 45.42 8.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 114.42 83.92 22.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 114.42 83.92 22.73
Equity Share Capital 230.42 230.26 229.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.97 3.64 1.07
Diluted EPS 4.96 3.63 1.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.97 3.64 1.07
Diluted EPS 4.96 3.63 1.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:22 pm
