    Brigade Ent Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 624.33 crore, up 160.53% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brigade Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 624.33 crore in June 2022 up 160.53% from Rs. 239.64 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.42 crore in June 2022 up 403.39% from Rs. 22.73 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 174.63 crore in June 2022 up 93.67% from Rs. 90.17 crore in June 2021.

    Brigade Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 4.97 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.07 in June 2021.

    Brigade Ent shares closed at 485.15 on August 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.01% returns over the last 6 months and 45.15% over the last 12 months.

    Brigade Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations624.33676.46239.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations624.33676.46239.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.485.736.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks157.08-265.61-2.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.0042.5425.16
    Depreciation18.5819.9319.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses288.13753.27147.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax119.06120.6042.90
    Other Income36.9942.2727.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax156.05162.8770.29
    Interest32.2433.5339.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax123.81129.3430.94
    Exceptional Items29.90----
    P/L Before Tax153.71129.3430.94
    Tax39.2945.428.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities114.4283.9222.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period114.4283.9222.73
    Equity Share Capital230.42230.26229.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.973.641.07
    Diluted EPS4.963.631.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.973.641.07
    Diluted EPS4.963.631.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:22 pm
