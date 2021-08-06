Brigade Ent Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 239.64 crore, up 57.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 239.64 crore in June 2021 up 57.34% from Rs. 152.31 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.73 crore in June 2021 up 819.3% from Rs. 3.16 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.17 crore in June 2021 up 36.02% from Rs. 66.29 crore in June 2020.

Brigade Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2020.

Brigade Ent shares closed at 336.80 on August 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.53% returns over the last 6 months and 143.79% over the last 12 months.