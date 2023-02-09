Brigade Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 513.87 crore, down 24.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 513.87 crore in December 2022 down 24.41% from Rs. 679.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.98 crore in December 2022 down 41.76% from Rs. 120.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.62 crore in December 2022 down 31.08% from Rs. 218.53 crore in December 2021.