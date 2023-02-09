 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Brigade Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 513.87 crore, down 24.41% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brigade Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 513.87 crore in December 2022 down 24.41% from Rs. 679.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.98 crore in December 2022 down 41.76% from Rs. 120.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.62 crore in December 2022 down 31.08% from Rs. 218.53 crore in December 2021.

Brigade Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 513.87 585.23 679.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 513.87 585.23 679.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.71 5.17 6.96
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 45.40 130.62 214.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 37.78 32.10 32.53
Depreciation 20.43 19.11 22.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 319.42 288.20 241.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.13 110.03 162.37
Other Income 44.06 45.66 34.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 130.19 155.69 196.39
Interest 34.89 33.15 33.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 95.30 122.54 162.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 95.30 122.54 162.84
Tax 25.32 31.27 42.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 69.98 91.27 120.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 69.98 91.27 120.15
Equity Share Capital 230.66 230.57 230.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.03 3.96 5.22
Diluted EPS 3.02 3.95 5.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.03 3.96 5.22
Diluted EPS 3.02 3.95 5.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited