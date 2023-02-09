English
    Brigade Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 513.87 crore, down 24.41% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Brigade Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 513.87 crore in December 2022 down 24.41% from Rs. 679.80 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.98 crore in December 2022 down 41.76% from Rs. 120.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.62 crore in December 2022 down 31.08% from Rs. 218.53 crore in December 2021.

    Brigade Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations513.87585.23679.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations513.87585.23679.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.715.176.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks45.40130.62214.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.7832.1032.53
    Depreciation20.4319.1122.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses319.42288.20241.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.13110.03162.37
    Other Income44.0645.6634.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax130.19155.69196.39
    Interest34.8933.1533.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax95.30122.54162.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax95.30122.54162.84
    Tax25.3231.2742.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities69.9891.27120.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period69.9891.27120.15
    Equity Share Capital230.66230.57230.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.033.965.22
    Diluted EPS3.023.955.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.033.965.22
    Diluted EPS3.023.955.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited