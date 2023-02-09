Brigade Ent Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 513.87 crore, down 24.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 513.87 crore in December 2022 down 24.41% from Rs. 679.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.98 crore in December 2022 down 41.76% from Rs. 120.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.62 crore in December 2022 down 31.08% from Rs. 218.53 crore in December 2021.

Brigade Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.22 in December 2021.

Brigade Ent shares closed at 500.30 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.53% returns over the last 6 months and 0.93% over the last 12 months.