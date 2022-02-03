Brigade Ent Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 679.80 crore, up 29.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 679.80 crore in December 2021 up 29.52% from Rs. 524.85 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 120.15 crore in December 2021 up 350.34% from Rs. 26.68 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 218.53 crore in December 2021 up 44.36% from Rs. 151.38 crore in December 2020.

Brigade Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 5.22 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.29 in December 2020.

Brigade Ent shares closed at 521.70 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 50.89% returns over the last 6 months and 103.08% over the last 12 months.