Brigade Ent Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 524.85 crore, up 49.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 524.85 crore in December 2020 up 49.21% from Rs. 351.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.68 crore in December 2020 down 66.98% from Rs. 80.81 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.38 crore in December 2020 up 5.76% from Rs. 143.13 crore in December 2019.

Brigade Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.29 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.95 in December 2019.

Brigade Ent shares closed at 256.90 on February 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 84.49% returns over the last 6 months and 11.67% over the last 12 months.