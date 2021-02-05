Brigade Ent Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 524.85 crore, up 49.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 524.85 crore in December 2020 up 49.21% from Rs. 351.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.68 crore in December 2020 down 66.98% from Rs. 80.81 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.38 crore in December 2020 up 5.76% from Rs. 143.13 crore in December 2019.

Brigade Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.29 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.95 in December 2019.

Brigade Ent shares closed at 264.75 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 89.11% returns over the last 6 months and 13.36% over the last 12 months.