Brigade Ent Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 879.24 crore, up 16.82% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brigade Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 879.24 crore in September 2022 up 16.82% from Rs. 752.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.58 crore in September 2022 up 544.89% from Rs. 12.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 249.41 crore in September 2022 up 15.58% from Rs. 215.79 crore in September 2021.

Brigade Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 3.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in September 2021.

Brigade Ent shares closed at 517.35 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.72% returns over the last 6 months and 2.88% over the last 12 months.

Brigade Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 879.24 902.49 752.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 879.24 902.49 752.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 31.06 31.36 27.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -86.79 35.88 -83.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 64.04 62.56 49.51
Depreciation 77.99 75.08 88.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 654.47 540.04 567.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 138.47 157.57 104.24
Other Income 32.95 17.79 23.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 171.42 175.36 127.66
Interest 109.63 106.09 112.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 61.79 69.27 14.86
Exceptional Items 18.29 9.72 -15.76
P/L Before Tax 80.08 78.99 -0.90
Tax 28.33 18.44 13.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 51.75 60.55 -14.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.75 60.55 -14.44
Minority Interest 25.83 23.03 25.68
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 4.10 0.79
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 77.58 87.68 12.03
Equity Share Capital 230.57 230.42 229.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.37 3.81 -0.52
Diluted EPS 3.36 3.80 -0.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.37 3.81 -0.52
Diluted EPS 3.36 3.80 -0.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
