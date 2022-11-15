Brigade Ent Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 879.24 crore, up 16.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 879.24 crore in September 2022 up 16.82% from Rs. 752.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.58 crore in September 2022 up 544.89% from Rs. 12.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 249.41 crore in September 2022 up 15.58% from Rs. 215.79 crore in September 2021.

Brigade Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 3.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in September 2021.

Brigade Ent shares closed at 517.35 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.72% returns over the last 6 months and 2.88% over the last 12 months.