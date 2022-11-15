English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    One Day to Go: ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Brigade Ent Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 879.24 crore, up 16.82% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brigade Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 879.24 crore in September 2022 up 16.82% from Rs. 752.66 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.58 crore in September 2022 up 544.89% from Rs. 12.03 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 249.41 crore in September 2022 up 15.58% from Rs. 215.79 crore in September 2021.

    Brigade Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 3.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in September 2021.

    Brigade Ent shares closed at 517.35 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.72% returns over the last 6 months and 2.88% over the last 12 months.

    Brigade Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations879.24902.49752.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations879.24902.49752.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.0631.3627.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-86.7935.88-83.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost64.0462.5649.51
    Depreciation77.9975.0888.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses654.47540.04567.49
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax138.47157.57104.24
    Other Income32.9517.7923.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax171.42175.36127.66
    Interest109.63106.09112.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax61.7969.2714.86
    Exceptional Items18.299.72-15.76
    P/L Before Tax80.0878.99-0.90
    Tax28.3318.4413.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.7560.55-14.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.7560.55-14.44
    Minority Interest25.8323.0325.68
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--4.100.79
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates77.5887.6812.03
    Equity Share Capital230.57230.42229.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.373.81-0.52
    Diluted EPS3.363.80-0.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.373.81-0.52
    Diluted EPS3.363.80-0.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Brigade Ent #Brigade Enterprises #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:33 am