Brigade Ent Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 735.27 crore, down 10.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 735.27 crore in September 2019 down 10.97% from Rs. 825.90 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.37 crore in September 2019 down 45.28% from Rs. 68.29 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.54 crore in September 2019 down 12.65% from Rs. 236.46 crore in September 2018.

Brigade Ent EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.84 in September 2019 from Rs. 5.02 in September 2018.

Brigade Ent shares closed at 205.45 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 38.75% returns over the last 6 months and 75.00% over the last 12 months.