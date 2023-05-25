English
    Brigade Ent Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 842.57 crore, down 10.58% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brigade Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 842.57 crore in March 2023 down 10.58% from Rs. 942.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.25 crore in March 2023 up 113.27% from Rs. 32.47 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 231.52 crore in March 2023 up 1.72% from Rs. 227.60 crore in March 2022.

    Brigade Ent EPS has increased to Rs. 3.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.41 in March 2022.

    Brigade Ent shares closed at 537.55 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.40% returns over the last 6 months and 20.62% over the last 12 months.

    Brigade Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations842.57820.31942.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations842.57820.31942.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.7035.3929.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-890.18-161.63-371.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost70.8770.8162.27
    Depreciation83.3878.1390.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,421.20667.821,017.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax118.60129.79114.39
    Other Income29.5438.3222.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax148.14168.11136.80
    Interest100.00118.43109.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.1449.6827.39
    Exceptional Items17.00---19.96
    P/L Before Tax65.1449.687.43
    Tax2.057.0019.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities63.0942.68-11.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period63.0942.68-11.72
    Minority Interest6.1614.2244.10
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.09
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates69.2556.9032.47
    Equity Share Capital230.73230.66230.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.002.47-1.41
    Diluted EPS2.992.46-1.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.002.47-1.41
    Diluted EPS2.992.46-1.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 09:33 am